Zoom under fire for cybersecurity issues

The popular videoconferencing platform Zoom is struggling to manage the dramatic influx in users and privacy issues as the COVID-19 pandemic drives more people to work remotely, according to The Wall Street Journal.

At the end of last year, Zoom had around 10 million users. Today, the platform supports 200 million users. This spike in users has shed light on the lack of privacy features on Zoom. Originally, Zoom marketed itself as having end-to-end encryption to safeguard conversations. However, security experts uncovered that the technology did not provide that level of protection.

Zoom says the promised end-to-end encryption will be available in a few months.

"'If we mess up again, it's done,' I thought a lot last night," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan told WSJ in an April 3 interview.

The FBI has issued a warning on videoconferencing hijacking, prompted by incidents on the Zoom platform. Additionally, 27 attorney general offices are questioning the privacy practices of Zoom. Mr. Yuan is cooperating with authorities.

The practice "Zoombombing" has made headlines. This is when a person gains unauthorized access to a virtual meeting and shares hate speech. Zoom's technology does not always protect users' data in these videoconferencing hijacking attempts.

These privacy concerns have caused some companies to turn away from Zoom.

"I really messed up as CEO, and we need to win their trust back," Mr. Yuan said. "This kind of thing shouldn't have happened."

