St. Louis-based Ascension has restored EHR access in 11 states in the wake of a recent cyberattack.

The health system, which was hit by ransomware May 8, has restored EHR access in the following states:

Florida

Alabama

Tennessee

Maryland

Texas

Oklahoma

Wisconsin

Illinois

Kansas

Michigan (Genesys, Rochester, Saginaw and Tawas)

Indiana (Evansville)

In a June 11 update on its website, Ascension said it is on track to restore EHR access across its entire enterprise by June 14.