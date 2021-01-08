West Virginia health center email breach exposes 3,700+ patients' info

Prestera Center for Mental Health Services in Huntington, W.Va., began notifying more than 3,700 patients Dec. 31 of an email security incident that exposed some of their protected health information.

Prestera said it discovered "a data security incident involving [its] business email environment," that resulted in former and current patients' information being exposed to an unauthorized individual. The health center reported the breach to HIPAA as affecting 3,708 individuals.

Information exposed by the incident included patient names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, healthcare provider details and, in some cases, Social Security numbers.

Prestera is offering free credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services to patients potentially affected by the incident.

