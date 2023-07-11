Top 7 healthcare IoT security vendors, per KLAS

As hospitals and health systems connect more medical devices to their IT networks, they are turning to Internet of Things security programs to shield them from hackers. Here are the top seven healthcare IoT security vendors, according to a July 11 KLAS Research report.

They are ranked by performance score (out of 100) based on a survey of 120 healthcare organizations over the past 18 months.

1. Medigate by Claroty: 95.4

2. Cynerio: 92.4*

3. Armis: 92.2

4. Asimily: 92*

5. Ordr: 90.6

6. CloudWave: 89.9*

7. Palo Alto Networks: 79.2

*=limited data