Texas health system data breach compromises info of 15,000 patients

Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System notified patients of a May data breach that compromised the protected health information of 15,000 patients, ABC-affiliate KIII-TV reported July 11.

On May 4, the health system's IT security learned that an unauthorized user had accessed its system, which contained protected health information, including patients' full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, home addresses, billing and insurance information.

The data breach did not affect health system operations, and there is no evidence to indicate that the compromised information has been misused, according to the report.

The health system is reviewing the incident and will give affected patients a year of free identity protection security, according to the report.