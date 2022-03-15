Tennessee Children's hospital hit by IT security issue

Knoxville-based East Tennessee Children's Hospital warned patients March 15 that an unspecified information technology security issue has affected the hospital.

On March 13, the hospital became aware of the incident and responded by gathering its cyber forensics teams and outside agencies to investigate and minimize any possible disruption.

"Maintaining the safety and security of our patients and their care is our top priority," the hospital warning wrote. "We are still able to care for our patients. Our cyber forensics teams and outside agencies are doing everything possible to minimize any disruption."

Officials said they are trying to resolve the security issue, which is ongoing. No further details have been released.