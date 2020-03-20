Stanford Health Care warns against fake document claiming physician discovered COVID-19 treatment

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care issued a warning on its website cautioning people about a fake document circulating on Google that claims physicians discovered a potential COVID-19 treatment.

The false announcement claims that Stanford School of Medicine assisted in finding a treatment.

“Stanford Medicine was not involved in the creation of this document, nor have we published a study showing the effectiveness of this drug,” the health system said in an online statement.

