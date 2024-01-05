SSM Health affected by business partner breach

SSM Health, one of Oklahoma's largest healthcare providers, said a partner vendor recently suffered a data breach.

According to a Navvis & Co. press release, Navvis, which provides health management services to SSM, was the victim of a cyberattack from July 12-25, 2023. SSM Health patient data shared with Navvis by SSM was then accessed by hackers.

The breach largely targeted patient demographic and healthcare-related information, though unauthorized persons leaked certain individuals' Social Security numbers.

Patients affected in the data breach will receive notice from Navvis by mail.