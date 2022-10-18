Some CommonSpirit affiliates in the process of restoring IT systems

Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health has begun the process of restoring its IT systems that were taken offline during the ransomware attack that impacted Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health hospitals across the country.

Virginia Mason providers are now able to access their patients' EHRs, with MyChart functionality expected to be available in the coming days, according to an Oct. 17 update from the hospital.

The hospital said it will take some time before all systems are up and running again but said it is continuing to monitor which systems are safe and secure enough to restore.

The news comes after CommonSpirit confirmed the IT incident that hit its hospitals across the nation on Oct. 4 was due to ransomware.

The incident has caused some of its hospital EHRs to go offline, leading to canceled appointments and procedures at some facilities.