Hospitalwide outages still plaguing CommonSpirit hospitals

Patients and health providers from numerous subsidiaries of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have revealed the ongoing effect of the unidentified IT security incident that reportedly began Oct. 3.

The attack, which has affected CHI Health facilities in Nebraska and Tennessee, Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health providers, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and Houston-based St. Luke's Health are still experiencing EHR outages, IT system outages and delays in patient care due to the incident.

At Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, a patient's caregiver told The Seattle Times that he couldn't log into the hospital's MyChart system to access his father's medical records. He said the website wouldn't load and that the helpline for the hospital was completely backed up.

The IT incident has also caused St. Michael Medical Center to take several computer-based systems offline, including those for viewing x-rays, MRI's, physicians' orders and obtaining access to medical history of patients. It has also resulted in an outage of MyChart.

Patient appointments for both minor and major medical procedures have also been canceled at St. Michael's.

Nebraska-based subsidiary CHI Health is also still experiencing the effects of the IT incident.

A spokesperson from the hospital told the Journal Star that it continues to provide patient care but has rescheduled or delayed certain appointments.

CommonSpirit has not provided Becker's any updates on the incident, but a person familiar with the hospital's remediation efforts confirmed to NBC News that it had sustained a ransomware attack.

CommonSpirit has yet to confirm the details of the attack or if patient information was compromised due to the incident.