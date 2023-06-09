Ransomware gang reportedly hacks North Carolina health system

The Daixin ransomware gang has claimed to have infiltrated a North Carolina health system, which has rebuffed its demands for payment, DataBreaches.net reported June 9.

The group reportedly told the website it exfiltrated 70 gigabytes of data from Whiteville, N.C.-based Columbus Regional Healthcare System and planned to leak more than 250,000 files "within the next day or so." Daixin reportedly first asked the health system for $2 million but lowered its demand to $1 million before Columbus Regional stopped negotiating.

"This attack was very simple," the Daixin spokesperson reportedly told DataBreaches.net. "There were a lot of vulnerabilities. If there is a simple way [to gain access] with obvious vulnerabilities, there is no point in using complicated methods. You could have hacked them using the tutorial from YouTube. … It took one pentester [penetration tester] an hour to get full control."

The health system hasn't responded to requests for comment from Becker's or DataBreaches.net.