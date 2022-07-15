Physician accused of HIPAA breach after exiting practice for telehealth startup

Washington, D.C.-based Foxhall OB/GYN Associates accused Sharon Malone, MD, a former owner and physician at the practice, of taking patient information with her when she exited the practice to join telehealth startup Alloy, The Washington Examiner reported July 14.

Dr. Malone left Foxhall on Dec. 31, 2020, to join Alloy as its medical director. Foxhall sent a letter to patients in June accusing Dr. Malone of giving Alloy the names, phone numbers, email addresses and insurance information of former patients earlier this year, which is a HIPAA violation. The letter states Alloy sent emails to some of the patients.

At least one of the patients who received an email from Alloy complained to Foxhall, which is how the practice said it learned Dr. Malone had taken patient information with her.

Alloy's attorney notified Foxhall that the company deleted all protected health information of Foxhall patients, according to the letter.

Dr. Malone is married to Eric Holder, former U.S. attorney general.