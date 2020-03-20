Phishing email impersonating WHO chief begins to circulate

Hospital workers should be cautious of a new phishing email that is impersonating the World Health Organization Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

IBM’s X-Force discovered the phishing scheme. The emails are being sent to people in personalized messages, addressing the recipient by a username found in the email address.

If a person opens the spam email and clicks on the attachment, malware is spread onto the computer. The HawkEye malware is capable of stealing credentials from the computer.

“It is remarkable how threat actors play with the fears and hopes of their potential victims. Speaking of prevention drugs and cures in an email that is spoofed to appear directly from the director of the WHO, in this current situation is expected to be highly successful,” the IBM X-Force team concluded.

