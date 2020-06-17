Oswego Health employee email used to send potentially malicious link

The email account of an employee at Oswego (N.Y.) Health was compromised June 16 by someone not associated with the health system.

The hacker used the employee's account to send an email containing a link to a possibly malicious site. Its subject line read "[secure] pt # 18337."

Barry Ryle, Oswego's CIO, sent an email after the hack encouraging recipients to delete the email. He also assured them that the compromised account had been secured and the health system is performing a full investigation into the incident.

