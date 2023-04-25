One Brooklyn Health says patient Social Security numbers were breached in cyberattack

One Brooklyn Health said patients' financial information was compromised during a November cyberattack on the health system.

In an updated data breach notice, New York City-based One Brooklyn said it concluded its investigation into the cyberattack on March 21 and found that the following patient information was compromised: names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth, financial account information, medical treatment information, prescription information, medical diagnosis or condition information, and health insurance information.

The health system — which operates safety-net hospitals Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center — said it believes none of the compromised information has been misused.

One Brooklyn did not mention how many patients were affected, but said it is looking into its data protection policies to make sure an incident like this doesn't occur again.