Ohio data breach affects nearly 30,000 patients

Nearly 30,000 patients were affected by a data breach at an Ohio community mental health center.

Allwell Behavioral Health Services in Zanesville has begun notifying patients of the incident, which was discovered March 5.

Around March 2, an outside party accessed the computer system Allwell uses to store quality assurance information related to patient treatment and took an undetermined number of files containing such data as Social Security numbers, treatment activity and payer information, Allwell's investigation found.

Allwell said there's been no indication that any of the information has been misused, but it is offering affected individuals identity theft protection services. The health center said it has upgraded its IT and computer systems to make them more secure.