New York hospitals still reeling from ransomware attack

The FBI, the New York State Department of Health and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are trying to help Carthage (N.Y.) Area Hospital and Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center recover from a ransomware attack, The Record reported Sept. 14.

The two New York hospitals were hit by a ransomware attack that forced them to divert ambulances to other local hospitals and reschedule most appointments.

On Sept. 12, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center said it would continue canceling outpatient appointments at health centers and physician offices.

LockBit, a ransomware gang, recently added the hospitals to its leak site, stating that they would publish data it stole from the hospitals if a ransom is not paid by September 19.

Carthage Area Hospital is a 25-bed facility and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is a 127-bed community hospital and regional referral center, according to the publication.