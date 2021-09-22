Nearly 1 in 4 providers report higher mortality rates after ransomware attacks

Listen
Ransomware attacks can be fatal for patients, according to a September report by the Ponemon Institute.
The report, commissioned by risk management company Censinet, surveyed 597 IT and IT security professionals in healthcare delivery organizations to analyze how COVID-19 and ransomware attacks have affected healthcare delivery, according to a Sept. 22 news release shared with Becker's.
Seven study insights:
- Twenty-two percent of healthcare organizations report increased mortality rates resulting from ransomware attacks.
- Sixty-one percent of respondents said they lack the confidence to combat ransomware, a slight increase from 55 percent before COVID-19.
- Sixty-seven percent of healthcare organizations have been victims of ransomware attacks, and 33 percent have been hit at least twice.
- Seventy-one percent of respondents said ransomware attacks cause patients to have longer lengths of stay.
- Seventy percent of respondents said the attacks cause delays in procedures and tests that result in poor outcomes.
- Sixty-five percent of respondents said there was an increase in patients being diverted to other healthcare facilities after a ransomware attack.
- Thirty-six percent of respondents said there was an increase in complications from medical procedures after a ransomware attack.