Missouri county COVID-19 dashboard accidentally posts personally identifiable info online

A Missouri county's COVID-19 dashboard may have inadvertently posted a spreadsheet that included personally identifiable information, according to local ABC affiliate KBMC News.



The Clay County Public Health Center opened a privacy investigation after an individual found a spreadsheet containing names, addresses, age groups, ethnicity, phone number and addresses on the health center's public COVID-19 dashboard last week. There were around 44 entries of identifiable information in the spreadsheet, according to the report.



The individual reported accessing the information through the website function that provided city and ZIP code data of confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is no longer available on the dashboard.



More articles on cybersecurity:

CHI St. Luke's hospital email hack exposes patient info: 4 details

Kroger network server breach exposes nearly 11,000 patients' info

12 largest healthcare data breaches in 2020 so far

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.