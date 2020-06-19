12 largest healthcare data breaches in 2020 so far

HHS has reported 12 data breaches this year where more than 100,000 patients' information was affected.



Here are the incidences:



1. Health Share of Oregon (Portland): 654,362

2. Elkhart (Ind.) Emergency Physicians: 550,000

3. BJC Health System (St. Louis): 287,876

4. Ambry Genetics Corp. (Alison Viejo, Calif.): 232,772

5. PIH Health (Whittier, Calif.): 199,548

6. BST & Co. (Albany, N.Y.): 170,000

7. Aveanna Healthcare (Atlanta): 166,077

8. Tandem Diabetes Care (San Diego): 140,781

9. Brandywine Urology Consultants (Wilmington, Del.): 131,825

10. Beaumont Health (Southfield, Mich.): 112,211

11. Meridian Health Services (Muncie, Ind.): 111,372

12. Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.): 109,000



More articles on cybersecurity:

Cyberattacks in healthcare up to steal COVID-19 treatment, vaccine research

Kaiser Permanente experienced 5-hour computer system downtime: 4 details

Oswego Health employee email used to send potentially malicious link





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.