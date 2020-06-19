12 largest healthcare data breaches in 2020 so far
HHS has reported 12 data breaches this year where more than 100,000 patients' information was affected.
Here are the incidences:
1. Health Share of Oregon (Portland): 654,362
2. Elkhart (Ind.) Emergency Physicians: 550,000
3. BJC Health System (St. Louis): 287,876
4. Ambry Genetics Corp. (Alison Viejo, Calif.): 232,772
5. PIH Health (Whittier, Calif.): 199,548
6. BST & Co. (Albany, N.Y.): 170,000
7. Aveanna Healthcare (Atlanta): 166,077
8. Tandem Diabetes Care (San Diego): 140,781
9. Brandywine Urology Consultants (Wilmington, Del.): 131,825
10. Beaumont Health (Southfield, Mich.): 112,211
11. Meridian Health Services (Muncie, Ind.): 111,372
12. Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.): 109,000
