Kaiser Permanente experienced 5-hour computer system downtime: 4 details

Kaiser Permanente's computer system experienced five hours of downtime on June 14, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Four things to know:



1. The health system's members reported errors while attempting to access Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's website and mobile app during the downtime.



2. Physicians and nurses still had access to member information during the downtime, and its emergency departments and medical facilities were not affected by the website outage.



3. Members could still contact the health system by phone during the outage, but they experienced challenges scheduling telemedicine appointments. Patients had to wait until the downtime was over or go to the emergency room for assistance during that time.



4. Kaiser Permanente has not disclosed the reason for the outage. The health system has not responded to Becker's request for additional information.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise software vulnerability reported: 4 details

Yale New Haven Health staff unnecessarily accessed COVID-19 data in medical records

Patients sue New York physician group's accounting firm over ransomware incident

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.