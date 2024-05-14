Mississippi health system confirms ransomware attack

Pascagoula, Miss.-based Singing River Health System has confirmed that its 2023 cybersecurity incident was a ransomware attack.

On August 19, 2023, Singing River Health System was hit with a "sophisticated ransomware attack," according to a May 13 update on the health system's website. After the attack, Singing River secured its systems and launched an investigation into the incident.

Through the investigation, the health system learned that an unauthorized party accessed its environment between August 16 and August 18, 2023, compromising patient information. This information includes patients' names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical information and health information.

Singing River did not disclose how many patients were affected, but said it has no indication that the compromised information has been misused.