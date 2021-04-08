Michigan health plan cyberattack affects 220,000 physicians, members

Total Health Care began notifying 221,454 health plan members and physicians of a hacking incident on its employee email accounts.

A data breach notice said the email accounts had sensitive information about the company's members and physician partners.

A forensic investigation found that employee email accounts were accessed between Dec. 16 and Feb. 5 by an unauthorized third party.

Sensitive information that was in the email accounts includes Social Security numbers, birthdates, addresses and more.

The health plan said it has no evidence that any breached information has been misused, but it's offering free credit monitoring by CyberScout for those potentially affected for up to two years.

In response to the breach, Total Health Care has hired security experts to increase its security and has provided additional cybersecurity training to its employees.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Accellion data breach strikes more than 2.7 million victims nationwide

More than 100,000 affected in data breaches with stolen laptops, portable devices

Nearly 3,000 more people affected by California hospital's data breach



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.