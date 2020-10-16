Medical tech charged in patient sex assault has history of searching hospital records of women, police say

The X-ray technician charged in the sexual abuse of a patient at a Troy, Mo., hospital this week no longer works there but may have other victims, according to a report from WTRF, a local ABC affiliate.



Ryan Williams, 39, allegedly asked a patient at Mercy-Lincoln Hospital who had received a chest X-ray Oct. 3 to return to the hospital later that evening for a CT scan. He performed an exam that included lifting up the patient's gown and touching her exposed breasts, according to the report. But when the patient followed up with her physician about the results of the CT scan, there was no history of it recorded in her personal records, prosecutors said.



Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and invasion of privacy. Troy police said he has a history of searching hospital records for female patients with issues involving genitals, according to the report.



Mercy-Lincoln Hospital is cooperating with the police department to identify other potential victims.



