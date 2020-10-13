Michigan hospital discovers unsecured link to patient data on computer: 3 details

Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland discovered a file containing an unauthorized and unsecured link to a patient information file on a computer desktop that contained patients' information, according to a Click on Detroit report.

Three things to know:



1. The hospital found the unsecured link to a file containing protected health information on July 10 and immediately disabled it. The hospital conducted an investigation and found an employee mistakenly made the link insecure.



2. There is no evidence of unauthorized access or fraudulent activity due to the mistake.



3. McLaren Oakland notified the 2,219 affected patients of the breach by mail on Oct. 6.



