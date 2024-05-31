Mass General Brigham affiliate reports data breach

Belmont, Mass.-based McLean Hospital, part of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, reported unauthorized access to an email archive containing potentially sensitive information.

On Feb. 8, Mass General Brigham discovered a privacy incident involving an email archive that affected individuals who received MRI scans as research participants or through clinical services between June 15, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2024.

McLean Hospital and Mass General investigated the issue, with McLean concluding its review on May 3, 2024, according to a letter the hospital sent to individuals affected by the incident.

The investigation revealed that the majority of individuals affected had limited information compromised by the incident. The exposed data could have included patient details such as names, addresses, medical record numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

McLean Hospital said in the letter that it is offering affected individuals 24 months of free credit monitoring.