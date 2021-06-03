J&J experiences 15.5B cybersecurity incidents per day, CISO says

Companies are experiencing a continuous cycle of cyberattacks — and executives are saying enough is enough, according to a June 2 article in The Wall Street Journal.

Kevin Mandia, CEO of cybersecurity firm FireEye, said during a cybersecurity executive forum hosted by the Journal that ransomware attacks have become intolerable for many nations.

"Pharmaceuticals, hospitals, healthcare, public companies, organizations that don’t have the talent and skills to defend themselves—they’re getting sucker-punched," Mr. Mandia said.

Ransomware is just one type of cybersecurity incident, in a continuous cycle of attacks. Johnson & Johnson experiences around 15.5 billion cybersecurity incidents each day, Marene Allison, J&J's chief information security officer said.

"You will see attacks, whether it be through your email, through your systems, through your network, all day long," Ms. Marene said. "Twenty-four by seven from around the world."

There are not enough international rules that dictate how to respond to cyberattacks by foreign hackers. The United Nations articles do not give many options for a country to defend itself, she said. For example, a country may sever diplomatic ties or interrupt communications.



"Some of those were written when warships had to come to the U.S. and take a cannon and fire," she said. "Today in cybersecurity, it’s much different."