Illinois hospital data breach affects 248,000 patients

Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers disclosed a data breach that affected 248,943 patients, according to a filing with the Maine Attorney General.

The hospital discovered the cybersecurity incident on April 4, according to an Aug. 17 Morris Hospital news release. Information affected in the data breach included:

Names

Addresses

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

Medical record and account numbers

Diagnostic codes

According to DataBreaches.net, the Royal Ransomware group claimed responsibility for the breach and added the hospital to its leak site.