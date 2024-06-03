Hospital hasn't paid ransomware settlement, patient says

Giles Bruce -

A hospital that agreed to a settlement over a baby's death amid a 2019 ransomware attack has not paid, the plaintiff alleges.

Teiranni Kidd sued Mobile, Ala.-based Springhill Memorial Hospital in 2020 for wrongful death after her daughter, Nicko Silar, died after being delivered while IT systems were down because of a cyberattack. Ms. Kidd alleged the outage prevented providers from recognizing she needed a cesarean section because the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck.

She filed a motion May 16 alleging the hospital has refused to pay a settlement over her daughter's death that had been agreed upon April 15. The amount of the settlement was redacted from court documents. Becker's reached out to the hospital for comment.

