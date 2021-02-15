HIPAA Right of Access cases surpass $1M –16 providers that have paid settlements

Since issuing its first HIPAA Right of Access case in September 2019, the Office for Civil Rights has settled cases with 16 different providers totaling $1.05 million.

The rule requires hospitals to provide patients with copies of their health records quickly and without being overcharged.

Here are the 16 providers that have settled with OCR for potential violations of the rule as well as the monetary fines they agreed to pay.

2019:

1. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla): $85,000

2. Korunda Medical (Naples, Fla.): $85,000

2020:

3. Beth Israel Lahey Health Behavioral Services (Danvers, Mass.): $70,000

4. Housing Works (New York City): $38,000

5. All Inclusive Medical Services (Carmichael, Calif.): $15,000

6. Wise Psychiatry (Centennial, Colo.): $10,000

7. King MD (Chesapeake, Va.): $3,500

8. Dignity Health (San Francisco): $160,000

9. NY Spine Medicine (New York City): $100,000

10. Riverside (Calif.) Psychiatric Medical Group: $25,000

11. Rajendra Bhayani, MD, who operates a private otolaryngology practice (Regal Park, N.Y.): $15,000

12. University of Cincinnati Medical Center: $65,000

13. Peter Wrobel, MD, doing business as Elite Primary Care (Waycross, Ga.): $36,000

2021:

14. Banner Health (Phoenix): $200,000

15. Renown Health (Reno, Nev.): $75,000

16. Sharp HealthCare (San Diego): $70,000

