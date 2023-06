Russian-backed ransomware gang Clop, who is known for targeting the healthcare industry, has been exploiting a new vulnerability, MOVEit Transfer.

MOVEit Transfer, a software that manages file transfer, has been used by the ransomware gang to steal data from the software's databases, according to a June 7 brief from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

CISA and the FBI are advocating for people to patch up and update software and applications to avoid being compromised.