Harvard Pilgrim's parent company attributes $100M loss to ransomware attack

Point32Health, the parent of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, reported a $102.7 million operating loss for the first half of the year, which its chief financial officer largely attributed to an April ransomware incident that took place on its computer systems, The Boston Globe reported Aug. 18.

Scott Walker, chief financial officer at Point32Health, called the losses from the attack "transient and one time in nature." He also said the company is still on a solid financial footing, according to the publication.

Point32Health reported $4.8 billion in revenue for the six months ending June 30. It is the parent company of Canton, Mass.-based Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Watertown, Mass.-based Tufts Health Plan.