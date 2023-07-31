Hackers threaten to auction Oklahoma hospital data

Ransomware gang Karakurt has allegedly stolen genetic DNA patient records from McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center and is planning to auction them off Aug. 1, Cybernews reported July 31.

The group is claiming to have stolen at least 40 gigabytes of genetic DNA patient records from the hospital, but officials from McAlester Regional Health Center have not made any public statement about the alleged breach, according to the publication.

Karakurt is believed to have ties with the Russian-affiliated Conti group.

Becker's reached out to McAlester Regional Health Center for comment and will update the story with additional information if more is learned.