Hackers demanded $50M ransom from healthcare company

Russia-based cyberattackers Qilin have taken responsibility for a ransomware attack against pathology services provider Synnovis and is requesting millions of dollars for the decryption key, according to Bloomberg.

The attack disrupted services at London-based hospitals for multiple weeks.

Qilin has demanded $50 million ransom before providing Synnovis with the code that would unlock affected computers, according to the report. Otherwise, the hackers said they are ready to post data stolen from the company online.

The hackers also said the attack was "not accidental" and and they are targeting companies directly or indirectly connected to certain politicians, according to The Register.