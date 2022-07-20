Email accident exposes info of 1,178 ProMedica patients

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica reported that an email that was misrouted in May exposed the protected health information of 1,178 patients, according to WTVG 13, an ABC affiliate.

The health system notified patients July 15 that the email accidentally sent to the wrong email address contained their names, birth dates, location and dates of service, medical record numbers, physician names and a description of their services.

It is unclear whether the email recipient viewed the patient information. ProMedica said it is implementing extra security measures and retraining staff to prevent a similar mistake.