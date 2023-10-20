Cyberattack on 2 New York hospitals forces ambulance diversions

Kingston, N.Y.-based HealthAlliance Hospital and Margaretville (N.Y.) Hospital were hit by a cyberattack that has caused the temporary diversion of ambulances at HealthAlliance.

The hospitals, which are part of Valhalla, N.Y.-based WMC Health, plan to shut off their networks the night of Oct. 20. The shutdown, which will last 24 hours, is designed to restore network security, according to an Oct. 19 HealthAlliance news release.

The hospitals are working with the FBI to determine the scope of the attack. HealthAlliance Hospital will remain open as the IT team deals with the attack. Margaretville, N.Y.-based Mountainside Residential Care Center, a nursing home that is part of WMC Health, was also hit in the attack.