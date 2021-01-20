Cyberattack knocks county health department's IT systems offline in northern Washington

Okanogan County (Wash.) Public Health is experiencing computer and phone system downtime after a cyberattack Jan. 18 shut down IT operations across the local government's network, according to Spokane, Wash.-based KREM News.

The attack took down part of the county's systems, including the public health department, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office announced Jan. 18 on Facebook. In addition to the computer infrastructure, the cyberattack also affected the county's phone and email services.

The sheriff's office said a team is working to restore the system, but the government does not have a projected date for when it will be back to full operations. Offices have remained open but are limited in the services they can provide, according to the report.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Colorado county data breach exposed COVID-19 case info for 2 months last year

MD Anderson avoids $4.3M HIPAA penalty

Texas practice email hack exposes info of 20,787 patients

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.