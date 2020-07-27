CVS Pharmacy data breach affects 21,289 patients

CVS Pharmacy reported a protected health information breach on July 24.

The HHS Breach Portal shows CVS Pharmacy lost health data in an incident that affects 21,289 individuals. The retail giant has not responded to Becker's request for additional information, and Becker's will update coverage as more information becomes available.

CVS isn't the only retail giant with a recent security breach. Walmart also reported data incidents in their pharmacy services that exposed private information. Walmart said in a statement on July 23 that intruders in their stores stole prescriptions ready for pickup and the prescriptions were labeled with patient names and medical information.

