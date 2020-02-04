Connecticut payer alerts 1,100 members of phishing attack

Connecticut health insurer Access Health CT is notifying approximately 1,100 members that their information may have been exposed in a phishing attack, according to the Hartford Courant.

In October, Access Health CT discovered that an employee's email account had been compromised by an unauthorized third party. IT staff noticed that a "large volume of spam" was being sent from the affected email account.

A limited number of Social Security numbers may have been affected. Access Health CT said that affected members could be those who purchased health plans last year.

Members should be on the lookout for an orange envelop for information on how to enroll in free credit monitoring. Since the incident, Access Health CT has implemented phishing security training for employees and new security protocols.

"Access Health CT takes the privacy and security of consumers' personal information seriously, and it is making this public notice in an abundance of caution," said CEO James Michel in a statement to the Hartford Courant. "We apologize for any inconvenience to consumers and we remain steadfast in our commitment to keep our consumers' best interest as our number one priority."

