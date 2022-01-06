Ciox Health data breach affects ​​AdventHealth, Northwestern and 30 more providers

Health information management company Ciox Health has notified 32 providers of an email security incident affecting their patients' protected health information.

The company said an unauthorized person accessed a Ciox employee's email account between June 24, 2021, and July 2, 2021, and they may have downloaded emails and attachments in the account.

Ciox said some emails and attachments in the employee's email account contained patient information related to billing inquiries and other customer service requests. The information involved included patient names, provider names, dates of birth and dates of service. Ciox said patients' Social Security numbers, drivers' license numbers, health insurance information, and clinical and treatment information were also involved "in very limited instances."

Ciox notified its healthcare provider customers that were affected by the data breach between Nov. 23 and Dec. 30. It has also worked with the providers to notify the patients whose affected information was identified during Ciox's investigation.

Here is a list of the 32 providers affected by the data breach: