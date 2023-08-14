ChristianaCare's CISO receives cybersecurity honor

Anahi Santiago, chief information security officer at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare, received the Routhy Award, recognizing her success within cybersecurity.

The award is presented yearly by Health-ISAC, a computer and network security forum for healthcare stakeholders based in Ormond Beach, Fla. The award is given to one cybersecurity professional for their contributions within healthcare and information security professions, according to an Aug. 11 news release from ChristianaCare.

Ms. Santiago has over 20 years of experience in information technology, specifically in areas such as cybersecurity, privacy, regulatory compliance, program management and infrastructure services. She has been the leader behind implementing advanced cybersecurity safeguards within the health system.

"Deeply committed to information security, Anahi shares her wide breadth of experience and knowledge with her peers throughout the country as a gifted speaker, mentor and content expert. She is an expert in the field of cybersecurity," Randy Gaboriault, chief digital and information officer and senior vice president at ChristianaCare, said in the release.