California hospital IT network breached

Mission Community Hospital in Los Angeles is notifying patients that an unauthorized party gained access to its IT network in May, compromising patient information.

On May 1, the hospital received notification of possible unauthorized access to its IT network. Upon discovering this incident, the hospital initiated an investigation and enlisted the support of a third-party cybersecurity firm.

The investigation revealed that an unauthorized party successfully penetrated its IT network. While within the network, this unauthorized party accessed files containing information belonging to certain patients of Mission Community Hospital.

The affected information varies among patients but encompasses details such as names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account information, medical record numbers, health insurance information and diagnosis details, according to a breach notification from Mission.

As of Nov. 21, Mission Community Hospital was finalizing its examination of the pertinent information and will commence sending letters to patients whose information might have been affected by the incident. Individuals whose Social Security or driver's license numbers may have been implicated will be provided with complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services, according to the notification.