Blue Cross Blue Shield warns members about malicious emails

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is reminding members to be extra cautious about emails they receive with COVID-19 information.

The payer has seen a proliferation in fraudulent emails that claim to be advertisements for vaccinations and medications to treat COVID-19. There has also been an increase in phishing attacks that may have malware.

Blue Cross Blue Shield recommends members review their statements and do not give out personal information. Additionally, members should not accept telemarking or unsolicited telemedicine offers.

Working alongside federal agencies, Blue Cross Blue Shield is investigating these incidents to reduce the likelihood of healthcare fraud during the pandemic.

