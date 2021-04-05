BioTel Heart vendor breach left patients' information public for nearly a year

BioTel Heart began informing 38,575 patients that a vendor data breach may have left their personal information exposed for nearly a year.

In a data breach notice, BioTel Heart said that on Jan. 28, the healthcare provider was informed about the data breach. It launched an investigation and learned that patients' personal information was accessible to the public between Oct. 17, 2019, and Aug. 9, 2020.

On Aug. 9, the vendor was able to secure the information it was holding on BioTel Heart's behalf, after which BioTel Heart terminated the business arrangement it had with the vendor.

Breached information may include Social Security numbers, medical records, contact information and more.

There is no evidence of misuse of breached information at this time, nor is there evidence that breached data was stored on BioTel Heart's own network, the notice said.

In response to the data breach, BioTel Heart is offering free two-year memberships to Equifax's credit monitoring service.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Cybercriminals accessed Maryland orthopedic center's emails for a year, affecting 125,000

Hackers claim they stole Stanford Medicine data, posted info online: 4 things to know

March healthcare data breaches triple February numbers



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.