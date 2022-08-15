Baptist Health System, 4 other hospitals report patient information exposed in vendor email hack

Five hospitals were affected by a data breach involving revenue cycle management company Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions.

On April 14, Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions learned that an unauthorized user gained access to a business email account Jan. 20, according to an Aug. 12 notice issued by the company.

The business account contained personal patient information of several healthcare providers the company serves, according to the notice.

Some of the patient information breached as a result of the attack includes Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, state ID numbers, financial account information, treatment information, health insurance information, dates of service and billings/claims information.

Affected organizations include Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Medical Center; Brownsville, Texas-based Valley Baptist Medical Center; Harlingen, Texas-based Valley Baptist Medical Center; El Paso, Texas-based The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus; and New Braunfels, Texas-based Resolute Health Hospital.

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions said it has found no evidence the compromised information has been misused.