Accellion data breach toll climbs to 11 with Cayuga Health

Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cayuga Medical Center began notifying patients that their data may have been exposed in the Accellion data breach that has affected millions of others, according to a July 30 report by Ithaca Voice.
At least 11 healthcare organizations have confirmed they were affected in the nationwide data breach of file transfer vendor Accellion in January.
While only seven organizations have reported the number of individuals affected by their breaches on the HHS data breach portal, there are more than 3.38 million reported victims overall.
Here are the organizations that have reported Accellion-related data breaches, ranked by the number of individuals affected:
Kroger Pharmacy: 1,474,284
Health Net: 1,236,902
Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 586,869
Trillium Health Plan: 50,000
Arizona Complete Health: 27,390
Arkansas Health & Wellness: 3,627
Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.): 2,200
Cayuga Medical Center at Cayuga Health (Ithaca, N.Y.): Unknown
Community Memorial Health System (Ventura, Calif.): Unknown
The University of Miami Health (Coral Gables, Fla.): Unknown
Centene Corp. (Parent company to other insurers): Unknown