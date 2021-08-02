Accellion data breach toll climbs to 11 with Cayuga Health

Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cayuga Medical Center began notifying patients that their data may have been exposed in the Accellion data breach that has affected millions of others, according to a July 30 report by Ithaca Voice.

At least 11 healthcare organizations have confirmed they were affected in the nationwide data breach of file transfer vendor Accellion in January.

While only seven organizations have reported the number of individuals affected by their breaches on the HHS data breach portal, there are more than 3.38 million reported victims overall.

Here are the organizations that have reported Accellion-related data breaches, ranked by the number of individuals affected:

Kroger Pharmacy: 1,474,284

Health Net: 1,236,902

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 586,869

Trillium Health Plan: 50,000

Arizona Complete Health: 27,390

Arkansas Health & Wellness: 3,627

Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.): 2,200

Cayuga Medical Center at Cayuga Health (Ithaca, N.Y.): Unknown

Community Memorial Health System (Ventura, Calif.): Unknown

The University of Miami Health (Coral Gables, Fla.): Unknown

Centene Corp. (Parent company to other insurers): Unknown