Community Memorial Health System's patients exposed after billing vendor breached

Hannah Mitchell - 
Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System's patients may have been affected by a cyberattack launched against one of its vendors earlier this year.

Four details:

  1. Guidehouse provides medical billing and collection services for the California health system, according to a July 16 data breach notification letter.

  2. On Jan. 20, hackers compromised a service used to transfer files with many clients, including the California health system, the news release said. Guidehouse didn't discover the breach until late March. 

  3. Patients' exposed information may include names, birthdates, medical information and more.

  4. Guidehouse launched an investigation and stopped using the compromised third-party service. It has taken time to accurately determine which data has been affected, the notification letter said. It notified the California health system of the breach May 21.

