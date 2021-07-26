Community Memorial Health System's patients exposed after billing vendor breached

Listen
Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System's patients may have been affected by a cyberattack launched against one of its vendors earlier this year.
Four details:
- Guidehouse provides medical billing and collection services for the California health system, according to a July 16 data breach notification letter.
- On Jan. 20, hackers compromised a service used to transfer files with many clients, including the California health system, the news release said. Guidehouse didn't discover the breach until late March.
- Patients' exposed information may include names, birthdates, medical information and more.
- Guidehouse launched an investigation and stopped using the compromised third-party service. It has taken time to accurately determine which data has been affected, the notification letter said. It notified the California health system of the breach May 21.