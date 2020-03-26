400 experts team up to fight coronavirus-related cyberattacks

Approximately 400 volunteers have joined forces to combat the surge in coronavirus-related cyberattacks targeting healthcare organizations, according to Cybersecurity Insider.

Known as the COVID-19 CTI League, the group includes cybersecurity experts from Microsoft, Amazon and other global technology companies. The group aims to enhance cyber defense capabilities for healthcare organizations while also providing guidance on how to identify cyberattacks.

Over the past two weeks, there have been more than 200 coronavirus-related cyberattacks, with 74 of them specifically targeting healthcare providers. Since establishing the group two days ago, the COVID-19 CTI League has already been able to stop phishing attacks and digital financial crimes.

More articles on cybersecurity:

State-by-state breakdown of ransomware attacks on healthcare providers

5 recent data breaches caused by human error

Indiana hospital alerts 2,600 patients of human error data breach

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.