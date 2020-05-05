28 health system cyberattacks, data breaches so far in 2020

There have been 28 data breach incidents reported in 2020 so far, including email hacking incidents, malware attacks and unauthorized access to EHRs, according to HHS.



1. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center reported a data breach of 1,619 patients' information on April 27 after a March tornado touched down and disrupted the facility where its medical records were kept.



2. Ascension's Eastwood Clinics in Southfield, Mich., reported a data breach of 999 individuals on April 27.



3. Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo., reported it experienced a cyberattack on April 21 that left its computer network down for at least a week.



4. Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Mich., reported a hacking incident on April 17 that affected 112,211 patients through an email breach.



5. Houston Methodist Hospital reported 1,987 individuals were affected by the theft of a portable electronic device in April.



6. Advocate Aurora Health in Milwaukee reported on April 16 that 23,137 individuals were affected in a hacking incident related to their email and network server.



7. Hartfod (Conn.) HealthCare reported a hacking incident on April 13 that exposed 2,651 patients' records.



8. Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, Md., reported on April 13 that 18,481 patients' records were exposed in an email hacking incident.



9. Corpus Christi (Texas) Rehabilitation Hospital reported in April that 507 individuals were affected by an email hacking incident.



10. UPMC Altoona (Pa.) Regional Health Services reported on April 10 an email hacking incident that affected 13,911 patients' records.



11. The University of Utah in Salt Lake City reported on April 3 and email hacking incident exposed 5,000 patient records.



12. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis reported on March 31 an email hacking incident that exposed 14,795 patients' records.



13. Hawaii Pacific Health in Honolulu reported in March that business associates caused a breach of 836 patients' records due to record loss and breached 3,772 patients' records due to unauthorized access to EHR.



14. Lakewood Health System reported on March 16 an email hacking incident exposed records of 1,415 patients.



15. Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center reported on March 6 that an incident of unauthorized access to the network server exposed 3,448 patients' records.



16. Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tenn., reported a tornado that damaged the Stat Informatics Solutions building in Lebanon, Tenn., exposed around 2,500 medical records that were stored there.



17. Riverview Health in Noblesville, Ind., reported on Feb. 28 that 2,610 patients' records were exposed due to unauthorized access to paper records.



18. Harris Health System in Houston reported the loss of 2,298 paper records on Feb. 27.



19. Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich., reported an email hacking incident on Feb. 26 that exposed 75,202 patients' records.



20. Rady Children's Hospital San Diego reported on Feb. 21 2,360 patients' records were exposed due to unauthorized access to its network server.



21. NCH Healthcare System in Naples, Fla., reported an email hacking incident on Feb. 17 that exposed 63,581 patients' records.



22. Monroe County Hospital & Clinics in Albia, Iowa, reported an email hacking incident on April 17 that affected 7,573 patients' records.



23. United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls, Texas, reported an email hacking incident on Feb. 14 that affected 1,893 patients' records.



24. Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, Wash., reported on Feb. 7 an email hacking incident that exposed 109,000 patients' records.



25. Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill., reported an email hacking incident on Jan. 31 that affected 16,167 patients.



26. Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., reported an improper disposal of paper records incident on Jan. 17 that exposed 1,634 patients' records.



27. Phoenix Children's Hospital reported on Jan. 14 it experienced an email hacking incident that affected 1,860 patients' records.



28. Alomere Health in Alexandria, Minn., reported an email hacking incident on Jan. 3 that affected 49,351 patients' records.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Colorado med center IT network still down after April 21 attack

Email phishing attack at Advocate Aurora hospital affects 27,137 individuals

5 things for CISOs to know during COVID-19 pandemic





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.