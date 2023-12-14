2 health systems caught in vendor breach

Two health systems are reporting that some of their patients' protected health information may have been compromised due to a breach at ESO Solutions, a company that provides software services to hospitals.

On Sept. 28, ESO detected a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized party accessed and encrypted some of its computer systems, according to a Dec. 12 news release from Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare, one of the systems affected. After ESO secured its network, it launched an investigation into the incident and notified some of its healthcare partners that the breach did affect some of their data.

Tallahassee Memorial said the breach affected 9,566 of its patients, compromising information such as names, phone numbers and addresses.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reported Dec. 13 that Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas, was also affected by the ESO breach.

At Ascension Providence, patient information such as names, treatment-related information, phone numbers, addresses, medical records, Social Security numbers, and insurance and payer information were affected. The health system did not disclose how many patients were affected.

ESO is notifying affected patients, the Tallahassee Memorial release said.